Roberto Bautista resigns from the Tokyo Olympics

The Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista will not participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to “try to find a balance in the intense schedule” of tennis players, he reported in a statement.

“It is being a very intense season both physically and mentally and, after discussing it and thinking it over carefully with my team, we have decided not to go to Tokyo,” he explained.

“The Olympics are a great event in which I have been fortunate to participate previously, I wish the Spanish tennis team and the entire national delegation in Tokyo all the best, “he added.

The Castellonenese, current number ten in the ATP ranking, participated in the 2016 Rio Games, where he succumbed to Argentine Del Potro in the quarterfinals.