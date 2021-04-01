Roberto Bautista reflections victoria Medvedev Miami Open 2021

There are days in an athlete’s career when you feel that all the effort and sacrifice made makes sense to enjoy moments like this. Roberto Bautista lived in the quarterfinals of ATP Masters 1000 Miami Open 2021 one of those encounters in which everything goes smoothly and in which tennis becomes more than just your profession. The Spanish tennis player was seen enjoying himself on the court, knowing that he was powerful imposing his rhythm of play and style against Daniil Medvedev, a man used to being the one who dictates how to play. Beating the number 2 in the world and being two games away from winning a Masters 1000 and returning to the top-10, are prizes that Bautista tasted at a press conference, but with the sincerity, caution and modesty accustomed to him.

Sensations of the match against Daniil Medvedev at Miami Open 2021

“The truth is that I think I did things very well on the court. To achieve such a resounding victory against the world number 2, and especially knowing the state of form in which he was coming, is to be very satisfied. I have played very solid in everything moment and I think one of the great keys was to subtract very well, “said Roberto, who is clear about the key moment of the meeting. “It was vital to channel the second set from the beginning, taking advantage of the fact that he was a bit hesitant after losing the first set. Then I was able to hold the level,” he said.

Importance of this triumph and option to return to the top-10 of the ATP ranking

Being just two games away from achieving a title of this magnitude is very encouraging for a Bautista who, if he does, would return to the top-10. “The ranking issue is not something I have in mind right now. The only thing I have is to keep working hard to give myself the opportunity to play games like today. I really enjoy playing against the best, in the end what I love the most. Full as a tennis player is feeling competitive and playing at the level I did today. It has been one of the great victories of my career, “said a Bautista who still has a lot of work ahead of him to be Florida champion.

Opinion on Jannik Sinner, rival in the semifinals of the Miami Open 2021

Italian and Spanish already measured forces a few weeks ago, in the Dubai tournament, where the Italian was victorious 6-4 3-6 7-5. Roberto is aware of the difficulty of beating Sinner, and he expressed it this way. “He is a great player, at his age he is already among the best in the world and I know the game is going to be very tough. Jannik is going to demand a lot from me, but I am confident in my chances because I feel in very good shape,” he declared Roberto Bautista, sign title candidate in the Miami Open 2021.