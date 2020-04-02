The Spanish tennis player Roberto Bautista He reviewed all the latest tennis news on Radio MARCA and showed his sadness at the suspension of Wimbledon: “It is a chore that many tournaments are being canceled. It is a pity that we will not be able to play at Wimbledon, but health is now the most important thing. In the end it is a year that is going to be difficult to play a tournament. It is a global pandemic. Here in Spain the situation seems to be improving, but tennis is a worldwide sport and I see it as very difficult to play this season “, Castellón said.
