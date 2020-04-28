Everything has a limit, including patience and the intimate feeling of taking advantage of an exceptional circumstance to spend time with your loved ones, rest and make a break in a frantic life. This is how all the tennis players faced the first measures of quarantine. Aware of the seriousness of the situation, many expressed that the only positive thing about the matter was being able to be at home with loved ones and taking advantage to do things that their profession does not allow. However, after more than a month and a half, Roberto Bautista expresses in a conversation with EFE the general feeling of disgust at the prevailing reality and concern about what may come.

“They are being very difficult days. We all must be responsible and continue at home fighting against this virus because there are many things in life that are worth fighting for. There are many people who are going through it, the toilets are on the front line and obviously We must be respectful and supportive, “said a man who has turned 32 during this quarantine and recounts the tennis player’s difficulty in reconciling professional and personal life. “I haven’t celebrated a birthday at home since I turned 18. It’s a shame it was because of this,” he said before referring to the strange situation for tennis players to spend so much time at home.

And it is that they usually do not spend more than three weeks in a row at home, except between November and December. “I find it strange to spend so much time at home. Tennis players do not usually do it so I take this opportunity to give my life a little pause, but the truth is that I miss training and competing a lot. At the beginning, the quarantine was like a opportunity to do things at home that I can never do, I faced them like atypical holidays, but now everything itches me“declared the Castellón, revealing the prevailing anxiety to feel like a tennis player again.” I really want to return to my tennis life, which I have had since I was very young, “he said before referring to his perception of an eeventual return of tennis in 2020.

“Everything is stopped until July 13 and you have to see how it evolves, but the truth is that it looks bad. Health must be the big priority for everyone, no matter how much they miss the racket,” assured a Roberto Bautista who participated in a recent talk with the RFET where the possibility of organizing a national circuit to take tennis to all corners of Spain was discussed, an initiative with which he agreed and in which some of the sanitary restrictions were addressed with which tennis could be played again, even if it is within the borders of the same country. Pessimism regarding the return to normality continues to prevail in all elite tennis players.

