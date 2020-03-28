There are times that just seeing the journalist or the media that is put at the controls of an interview, you know that the result will be outstanding. Robinson accent it’s one of those shows that never disappoints, regardless of who sits on the other side of the table. This time it is Roberto Bautista the protagonist, a man who drags a story that will be difficult to forget. Just in case, in a talk of almost an hour, the one from Castellón reviewed how he marked last season through some unrepeatable moments.

The interview touches on various topics about Rober’s life, such as his beginnings, his passion for soccer or his hobbies. We are going to stay with the purely tennis. For example, his love for a tournament different from others. “Wimbledon It is a special tournament. I am very happy to hear that all the British have been sucking from that tournament since they were little, one goes through the city and at all times sees giant screens, everyone is watching tennis, every day all tickets are sold. It is a different tennis environment, with silences, maximum respect, that type of tournament that everyone wants to play. In my case, it is a tournament that generates a lot of motivation to do well every time I play it ”, he explains from his last experience, where he shared the semifinals with Federer, Djokovic and Nadal.

That fortnight represented the best result of his playing career, perhaps a consequence of how much he likes everything that happens off the court. “I love traditions. That such a tournament exists speaks highly of the rules, of respect, of the laws of a tournament. Today, if you wear intimate colored clothing and your pants are light, they don’t let you jump on the track, you even expose yourself to a financial fine. Although I have a bit of a hobby with that, I like one underwear more than another, so I decided to buy all the white underpants and so there are no problems, “he laughs.

The other great stop on the 2019 calendar was, curiously, the last one. “The Davis cup It has always been a special competition for me. Having played football for so many years, I love every time I have the opportunity to play in teams, it is a way of playing tennis in a different way, with support on the bench, sharing those moments with people of high level, my teammates. It is a difficult competition, it always exposes you on an emotional level, that is why it was so special to remain champions, because it was difficult to reach that goal, ”recalls the Spaniard, an absolute hero for his titanic effort on the last day.

And it has nothing to do with playing a team tournament other than playing it individually. “Playing the Davis Cup carries a lot of responsibility, as if you had more things in your backpack. You feel that weight of playing for your team and for Spain. By going through that difficulty, then when you play an individual tournament you get much more tanned, it is a competition that allows you to take a level jump, makes you play better. In Madrid we went through very difficult times, both me and the entire team. Rafa, for example, had to play many days after losing the first point. Luckily, Spain has many high-level players, we need everyone’s help to win, we were not like other countries where only two played, ”compares the second best Spaniard in the ranking.

But the tournament, although it ended with a victory, did not come in the best week for Roberto. The death of his father forced him to drop out when his team needed him most. “In my house there had been a lot of stress for three and a half years, when my father had the accident. Whenever the phone rang for me, I jumped, thinking that at any moment the news could reach me. All that pressure took my mother ahead years ago, she couldn’t handle it. Now my father, Ana and I were left. My wife helped me a lot with the issue of care and nurses ”, contextualizes the champion. “In Madrid, after playing against Croatia, Ana tells me that I have to speak to the doctor, that my father is very ill. After four years like this, my father was as if he had revived, I did not expect this to be his last moment, “laments the player.

Bautista returned home and accepted the blow bravely. What nobody could imagine is that days later he would be back in the capital of Spain to give his country one of the points of the final against Canada. “I came home to say goodbye to him but I didn’t want to forget about the Davis Cup call. Being in the starting team and the final being underway, no player wants to leave the competition. After speaking with the captain and after saying goodbye to my father, I decided to return. I had the opportunity to play and win. I remember the previous days as chaos: I ate late, I hardly slept, I had anxiety […] but there are times when the body draws strength from where it does not exist. On the day of the final I don’t even know how I did it, I think about it and it seems outrageous, but I did it and it went well. That game was the game I played the most with all my life”, Underlines his victory against Aliassime.

In the end, 2019 ended up giving him a galactic ranking, a place in the top ten of the world that perhaps came late, but came when he deserved it the most. “Tennis and the highest positions are governed by people who have the best qualities, as well as a very high capacity to withstand pressure different from others. Last year I took a step forward in terms of level of play, consistency and victories against very good tennis players. The ranking does not deceive, if I got to be No. 9 in the world it is because I deserved it and because I worked for a long time to achieve it ”, confirms the man who will soon fight again to return to that place.

