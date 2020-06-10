Alomar and Martínez were among the best stars of Puerto Rico in the MLB | JEFF HAYNES / .

Roberto Alomar and Edgar Martínez are part of the constellation of stars born in Puerto Rico. Their MLB numbers brought them to immortality as the best of their class, without question.

As unfair as it may seem, it would be fun to compare their careers to determine who had the best time in the big leagues. To compare these two figures we go to the consistencies they had throughout their careers and we will stop at the point where they marked the fall in their production and only then can we say that Alomar was superior to Edgar by very little.

Both played until the 2004 campaign, exceeding 2000 games played. Edgar did it with the Seattle Mariners all his life and Alomar went through the Padres, Azulejos, Orioles, Indios, Mets, White Sox and Rattlesnakes.

Roberto was champion in a couple of opportunities with the Blue Jays and won the honors of attending 12 games of stars for 7 of his countryman. Of course, the position of Alomar all his life was second base, instead Martínez dedicated himself to being designated practically his entire career.

Alomar was just 300 hits (2724) from joining the club. Martinez, who was only concerned with the offense, got 2247 and although Edgar did get two batting titles, his lifetime averages put them both above .300. Alomar had .300 against .312. Martinez.

They were very even in doubles, Martínez had 512 against 504 of the waiter. In RBI, despite the fact that Edgar was almost always third in the lineup, he accumulated 1261 for 1134 of Alomar.

The comparisons may be unfair, but this time Alomar had a better offensive career than Martinez, with everything and that the latter only focused on the offensive aspect.