Alomar and Martínez were among the best stars of Puerto Rico in the MLB | JEFF HAYNES / .
Roberto Alomar and Edgar Martínez are part of the constellation of stars born in Puerto Rico. Their MLB numbers brought them to immortality as the best of their class, without question.
As unfair as it may seem, it would be fun to compare their careers to determine who had the best time in the big leagues. To compare these two figures we go to the consistencies they had throughout their careers and we will stop at the point where they marked the fall in their production and only then can we say that Alomar was superior to Edgar by very little.
Edgar Martínez's offensive stats both traditional and "modern" are unmatched by any other designated hitter. So it is important to know how to separate "the best" from "the greatest". Without a doubt, Gar has been the best designated BATTER
Both played until the 2004 campaign, exceeding 2000 games played. Edgar did it with the Seattle Mariners all his life and Alomar went through the Padres, Azulejos, Orioles, Indios, Mets, White Sox and Rattlesnakes.
7/10/95 – Seattle DH Edgar Martinez hits two homers and drives in seven runs as the Mariners defeat the Yankees 11-8 in Game 4 of the ALDS.
Roberto was champion in a couple of opportunities with the Blue Jays and won the honors of attending 12 games of stars for 7 of his countryman. Of course, the position of Alomar all his life was second base, instead Martínez dedicated himself to being designated practically his entire career.
Alomar was just 300 hits (2724) from joining the club. Martinez, who was only concerned with the offense, got 2247 and although Edgar did get two batting titles, his lifetime averages put them both above .300. Alomar had .300 against .312. Martinez.
Apr. 5/1968 – Baseball Hall Of Fame 2B Roberto Alomar, is born. 2x World Series, 12x All-Star, 10x Gold Glove, ALCS MVP & AS MVP. Career stats: 2,724 hits, 1,508 RS, 504 Dbls, 210 HRs, 1,134 RBI, 474 SB & .300 AVG.
They were very even in doubles, Martínez had 512 against 504 of the waiter. In RBI, despite the fact that Edgar was almost always third in the lineup, he accumulated 1261 for 1134 of Alomar.
On This Date 08/06/1999: with the game tied 1-1 in the 8th inning and 2 runners on base, Hall of Famer / 10-time Gold Glove Award-winner Roberto Alomar made this play for a clutch out and got the Indians out of the inning!
The comparisons may be unfair, but this time Alomar had a better offensive career than Martinez, with everything and that the latter only focused on the offensive aspect.