At the end of 1981, with a public external debt of USD 20,024 million that could barely be paid, the military government was in the process of exhaustion as a result of the economic crisis and the slow but progressive advance of political dialogue.

In a gesture intended to twist the general’s brief history of political failure Roberto Viola, on December 12 they assumed Leopoldo Fortunato Galtieri as president and Roberto Teodoro Alemann, PhD in Switzerland and former ambassador to the United States, as Minister of Economy, who died this Friday, March 27.

After the failed experience of the devaluation of Viola and her minister Lorenzo Sigaut, an economist who defended fiscal orthodoxy was once again in control, ready to regain confidence within and outside the country.

Since 1976, according to Alemann, public companies had borrowed to buy capital goods “with insane financing from the National Treasury.”

He barely sat in the same chair that he had already occupied for nine months in the government of Arturo FrondiziAlemann had to appeal to his personal prestige in the market to ask for USD 500 million due to the shortage of reserves at the Central Bank. With urgent funds, the minister left for the annual meeting of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in beautiful Cartagena de Indias to agree on the refinancing of the 1982 sovereign debt commitments.

The official plan was to contract about $ 3.5 billion in long-term syndicated loans and renew another $ 7.2 billion. Since March 26, oblivious to the government’s war plans, the official began to weave in the Colombian Caribbean the delicate operation to remove Argentina from the cornice of the cessation of payments. In exchange, Alemann promised to reduce the fiscal deficit by 2% during that year.

Reality would break with its oath, since at the end of 1982 the State’s external liabilities would amount to USD 28,626 million. With fewer qualms than José Martínez de Hoz To apply an adjustment program with the objective of reducing inflation, the minister designed a scheme of “rationalization” of public spending together with his secretary of the Treasury, Manuel Solanet, who had tried the same task without success since 1976 under the command of Juan Alemann, Roberto’s brother. Thus, the minister let the exchange rate float, ordered a freeze on wages and cut subsidies to state-owned companies. After achieving a quick “verbal commitment” to refinance the debt, he decided to advance his return two days with a stopover in Bogotá, to arrive on March 30 in Buenos Aires. However, the air routes did not favor his plans and he had to spend 25 hours between one plane and another to reach the country through Brazil. Finally, he landed on Thursday afternoon at the Ezeiza airport, where, anxiously, Solanet was waiting to explain to him that the Air Force liaison with the Ministry of Economy had anticipated to him the previous night that on April 2 there would be important news regarding with the islands of the South Atlantic.

Aware of the military operation, Solanet ordered the president of the Central Bank, Egidio Ianella, what rotate the international reserves of the Central Bank that were deposited in the Central Bank of England and in the commercial banks of the United States.

The new destination would be the Basel International Bank of Payments, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the New York Federal Reserve, far from the reach of a possible British embargo.

Exhausted from the extensive trip from Colombia, Alemann told Solanet at the airport that nothing would happen in relation to Malvinas and that he needed to take a nap at his house to regain strength. At 19, his collaborator woke him up by phone to reaffirm his fears, but Alemann again asked him to calm down, until, At one in the morning on Friday, he was called to an emergency meeting of the national cabinet at 7 in the morning at the Government House to analyze an invasion that he was unaware of..

Angry and confused, Alemann felt his house of cards collapse in an instant: the long-awaited fight against the deficit and inflation gave way to military spending as a priority of economic policy.

While the minister became aware of the change in scenario, Ianella ensured that the rescue operation of the reserves was “practically” successful, since there were still 50 million pounds sterling remaining that for operational reasons could only be released on Friday, April 2 . The Ministry of Economy took advantage of the slow pace of the British government to react – Margaret Thatcher allegedly learned of the Argentine military operation through US intelligence early Friday morning and imposed capital control only on Saturday – to save that remaining money.

However, behind the doors of the English financial system, some USD 1.45 billion of Argentine residents would be frozen throughout the war., including 70 million belonging to the commission to purchase 29 weapons from the Argentine Navy, which an even less informed member of that force that Alemann forgot to withdraw.

After the emergency meeting of the national cabinet, the minister seemed to regain control over himself by calling a meeting at noon to offer his crude diagnosis to the most important bankers and businessmen in the country, while a demonstration applauded Galtieri’s adventure in The May square.

In the war economy, Alemann would limit the purchase of currency to avoid capital flight, the exchange market would double again, the peso would devalue, export withholdings would increase, and other tax measures would be adopted to face the growth of resources. military, which consumed US $ 450 million of current spending, plus funds for the purchase of aircraft.

Despite the rhetorical support of the private sector to the minister’s plans, the leakage of 4% of the total deposits of the local financial system recorded during the first week of April demonstrated the nerves of the market before the war against the main maritime power on the planet . While the Argentines withdrew their deposits from the banks in Buenos Aires and forced the BCRA to lower the reserve requirements to combat the situation of illiquidity in the market, in the heart of the war, the military administration managed to maintain some confidence in the population of the islands. The military government promised not to seize the assets of the kelpers and to maintain stability, through a bi-monetary regime with a fixed exchange rate (at 20,000 pesos for each Falkland Islands pound) established after a trip from Solanet to Puerto Argentino in mid April, when the diplomatic mediation of the American government, led by Alexander Haig, had already failed.

With the support of its NATO allies and the European Economic Community, Great Britain ordered the freezing of Argentine funds and the embargo of imports of national origin. In Argentina, the harshest sector of the military junta requested in retaliation the confiscation of British assets. Alemann did not accept, but without hesitation, suspended the payment of the capital maturities of the foreign debt to preserve the level of reserves of the Central Bank, generating a reaction of hysteria among bankers around the world.. Although the minister assured that the measure was based on the war context, his closest collaborators knew that the war would allow to hide a default that was latent, because there was no money other than to pay one or two months of maturities.

The minister tried to calm the financial world by explaining that as long as the war continued, he would pay interest on time, except for British financial institutions, which would not receive any payment. The clarification caused even more stinging, as Lloyds Bank of the United Kingdom was the main individual creditor of the country.

In addition, Argentina had taken a good part of its credits through syndicated loans, which all banks collected through a single window. If you didn’t charge one, no one charged. Alemann then became aware of the ineffectiveness of remote messages and traveled to a meeting of the International Monetary Fund in Helsinki, where on May 12 – as 3,000 gurkas left for the Falklands in support of British forces – he tried without much success to obtain the endorsement of the body’s owner, French Jacques de Larosiére, to achieve an assistance program with the complicated promise of continuing an adjustment. Aligned with the official speech of the defense of national sovereignty in an absurd war, the minister spoke before his peers around the world. In turn, he had to endure the hostility of the representatives of the United States and Great Britain. Discouraged, he left Finland and began a tour of Zurich, Paris, and New York without pause to offer non-British private creditors the ability to effectively meet interest payment deadlines through an account at the Union of Swiss Banks. (UBS).

In parallel, an escrow account would be set up to settle commitments to English banks without paying them, until London lifted sanctions against the country. This solution occurred to lawyer Richard Davis, a partner in the New York study Weil, Gothsam & Manges, a former undersecretary of Treasury Finance during the Carter administration and an expert in international economic sanctions, hired by the Ministry of Economy for fear that the government from Ronald reagan it would yield to Thatcher’s pressure to seize Argentine assets in North American territory.

In reality, Davis only limited himself to recommending to the Argentine government a formula similar to the one used by the Iranians during the hostage-taking at the US embassy in Tehran, to avoid the freeze ordered by the Treasury at the time.. Davis began his work with a visit to Buenos Aires, before English troops reached the South Atlantic, in which he suggested minimizing the banks’ incentives to declare a formal default. However, with the account opened at UBS, Argentina generated a front of internal conflict among the country’s creditors, since the British entities energetically demanded their partners – with the threat of initiating lawsuits, including – the immediate accreditation of their quota. corresponding, by the way without much success. After his tour, the minister was reassured when non-British banks resigned themselves to accepting the Argentine proposal, which even received praise from the United States Treasury.

On June 14, 1982 the Argentine military surrendered to its British counterparts in Puerto Argentino. Along with the defeat on the battlefield, the country accumulated at the end of the war some USD 2 billion of arrears in the payment of the debt that it had to begin to renegotiate the day after the surrender in the South Atlantic.

The country would remain in a de facto default situation until 1993, when it signed the debt renegotiation under the Brady plan, which was extended throughout the region..

At the time, Alemann was one of the President’s most listened men Carlos Menem, who proposed to replace Domingo Cavallo when he resigned in 1996 over his disputes with the Head of State. Alemann did not accept; he had understood that two experiences as a minister had been more than enough, especially when one of them had happened during a war.