Roberto ¨Mano de Piedra¨ Duran turns 70 years old.

70 years ago on June 16, 1951, Roberto ¨Mano de Piedra¨ Duran was born, the greatest athlete in Panama to date and one of the 100 best in the history of world boxing.

Duran is the only professional boxer to fight in five different decades; 60s, 70s, 80s, 90s, 2000s. in a career that began in his professional debut on February 23, 1968 and ended on June 14, 2001 with a professional record of 103 wins (70 knockouts) and 16 losses, having been in venues such as: Mexico, United States, Puerto Rico, France , Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Canada, Argentina, South Africa and Panama.

Duran won the 1972 WBC lightweight and 1978 WBC world titles, the 1980 WBC welterweight, the 1983 WBC Super welterweight and the 1989 WBC Middleweight.

In his career he faced great names such as: Ernesto Marcel, Ken Buchanan, Esteban de Jesus, Saoul Mamby, Carlos Palomino, Sugar Ray Leonard, Wilfredo Benitez, Thomas Hearns, Davey Moore, Pipino Cuevas, Marvin Hagler, Iran Barkley, Vinny Pazienza , Hector Camacho, Jorge Castro and William Joppy among others.

In 2006 he joined the former champions Ricardo ¨Finito¨ Lopez, Matthew Saad Muhammad, Julian Jackson, Eddie Perkins and the legendary president of the WBC, Jose Sulaimán, to the International Boxing Hall of Fame in Canastota, New York. belongs to those of: Florida, Los Angeles, Atlantic City and Nevada.

Duran is part of the national heritage of Panama, a true idol and national hero. An original man, extremely kind and extraordinary host. Duran was the heart of thousands of Panamanians from the generations between the 70s and 80s.

A thousand congratulations to Roberto Duran, the man, the father of the family and especially a Panamanian at 100.