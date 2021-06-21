Robert Whittaker thinks Adesanya looked like an “average” fighter during his rematch against Marvin Vettori.

When you think of “ordinary” fighters, Israel Adesanya He is not someone who qualifies in that category. But for Robert Whittaker This is how the Middleweight champion looked during his rematch with Marvin vettori in the UFC 263.

Since being dethroned by Adesanya in October 2019, Whittaker has done enough to receive a rematch against the Nigerian adding three victories in a row against tough opposition as Darren till, Jared cannonnier and Kelvin Gastelum

With your opportunity more than assured according to Dana WhiteIn an interview with The Daily Telegraph (via ESPN MMA), Whittaker was uncharacteristically critical of Adesanya’s performance, even claiming that the champion is not “as good as he thinks he is.”

“Looking at the fight against Vettori you can see that Adesanya is not untouchable. It reinforced the fact that he is very human. Which is very touchable. In fact, I thought his performance was very average. Not average in the context of being a poor performer, but that he just did what he had to do. He did nothing pretentious. He did nothing more than necessary. Which is a good method, but it’s not one that puts you in the realm of the gods. He is definitely not a god. He’s a great fighter, of course. But it is not as good as he thinks it is, “he concluded.

With his victory against Vettori, which meant his third starting defense – thus tying the mark of Chris Weidman -, Adesanya raised his undefeated record at 185 pounds in the UFC at 10 – 0.

The second date between Adesanya and Whittaker is expected to take place in October.

