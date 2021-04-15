Robert Whittaker talks about his rival change at UFC Vegas 24 and praised Kelvin Gastelum: “I’m expecting an absolute war”

Robert Whittaker | Image: Jeff Bottari / Zuffa LLC

The change of Paulo Costa for Kelvin Gastelum it did not affect Robert Whittaker’s training. The former middleweight champion spoke about his training and the fact that he had already studied his rival for this Saturday’s fight.

The two were to face off in UFC 234, but the fight was canceled at the last minute due to a health problem for the New Zealander.

“Fortunately, I had a month of preparation and had also studied Gastelum in the past. But things weigh in my favor. I also faced some lefties recently, so it is not something unheard of for me. Obviously, Kelvin and Paulo are two very different fighters so they are just business. “ explained Whittaker on the half day of the event.

The former champion spoke about his expectations for this Saturday’s fight. Showing respect, the middleweight praised his rival and affirmed that he is prepared for all possible scenarios of the fight.

“I believe that I can master it, but I am waiting for an absolute war. We are both excellent fighters. He is a very dangerous fighter, a very tough fighter. I am ready for the best and the worst ”, concluded.

Current number two in the ranking, Whittaker He has a 22-5 record. He was a middleweight champion between 2017 and 2019, the New Zealander lost his belt against Israel Adesanya on UFC 243. In his last fight, he beat Jared cannonier by unanimous decision in UFC 254.

After a streak of three consecutive defeats, Gastelum returned to find victory after defeating Ian Heinisch by unanimous decision in UFC 258. Eighth in the ranking, Kelvin could face a Top 5 in case of beating Whittaker at UFC Vegas 24.