Robert Whittaker is poised for war against Kelvin Gastelum

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face Kelvin Gastelum in a long-awaited battle on April 17.

Whittaker (22-5) will meet Gastelum (17-6) in the main fight of Fight Night held this Saturday, April 17, which will take place at the Apex Las Vegas. A key showdown in the middleweight category.

Kelvin Gastelum enters the fight as a replacement for Paulo Costa, who had to withdraw from the event due to health reasons. Gastelum is back in the Octagon after winning a unanimous decision over Ian Heinisch in February. With that victory, he ended the streak of three consecutive defeats that he was dragging, after being overtaken by Adesanya, Till and Hermansson.

For his part, Whittaker has accumulated two wins in a row, both achieved in 2020. Before these victories, the No. 1 contender in the division had lost his title to the current middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya.

On UFC Vegas 24 Media Day, Robert Whittaker spoke to the press. He made it clear that he is not chasing a championship fight and that he is focused on his fight on Saturday, but he knows that a victory would bring him closer to a chance to regain the belt.

“Who knows? It may surprise everyone. We will wait and see. My schedule and planning will be until Saturday because it is going to be a tough fight. I can’t see anything else above him. “

Robert admits that having prepared before to face Kelvin made changing opponents less of a hassle.

“Fortunately, I had a month to prepare, and previously I had already made a camp for Gastelum. Both things worked in my favor, accepting the change, but also recently I had fights with lefties, so it is not that complicated, so different. Obviously, stylistically Gastelum and Costa are very different fighters, but that’s the way it is. “

Whittaker was scheduled to face Kelvin at UFC 234 in 2019 to defend his middleweight championship. Unfortunately he had to drop out of the competition due to an abdominal hernia on the day of the fight. Following this, Kelvin Gastelum and Israel Adesanya fought for an interim championship. Adesanya emerged the winner of the match, earned his title chance against Whittaker, and the doors were closed to Gastelum.

Two years later, fate crosses them again, in a promising contest within 185 pounds. Both fighters evolved, improved in all their aspects.

“The thing is, I’m a completely different beast than I was before. From a technical point of view, I am a much more complete athlete; also mentally, which is what reinforces everything. I’ve never been better. Hopefully I can go out there and dominate it, but I expect an absolute war. We are two complete fighters in every aspect. He has dangerous power. He can fight, use his grappling. It is very hard, but I can do the same. So yes, I am prepared for the worst, and I hope for the best. “

Whittaker and Gastelum have already clashed with the owner of the 185-pound crown, and neither could overcome it. Do you think the winner of this fight deserves a rematch with Israel Adesanya?