Robert Whittaker believes Israel Adesanya is emotionally broken

One of the protagonists of UFC Vegas 24, this Saturday, Robert Whittaker faces Kevin Gastelum, but he’s also watching his latest rival, Israel Adesanya. Willing to claim the title of middleweight champion of UFC, the Australian believes that the Nigerian is not the same after losing his undefeated front Jan Blachowicz, on UFC 259.

In an interview with Combat, the Australian spoke on the subject.

“I think his aura is broken, so it’s going to be interesting to see how that will impact his next fight, I know it will impact him. I saw things that Blachowicz did that work really well against Adesanya, and I kept some of those things with me to try to work on later, but I’m going to worry about that fight when he’s in front of me again. “ explained Whittaker.

Middleweight Champion Between 2017 Y 2019, Robert saw his reign end when he faced Adesanya on UFC 243. In the fight, the Australian was the victim of harsh exchanges by the Nigerian, who brutally knocked him out in the second round.

Since then, Whittaker is looking for a rematch, and could have it again, if he beats Robert Whittaker this Saturday. In the beginning, his rival was Paulo Costa, but the Brazilian left the fight after suffering a strong flu, which did not allow him to continue training properly.

Whittaker, has a record of 22-5 after its debut in 2009. And he has a record of 4-1 in his last five fights. Robert is known for his strong fists, with 9 wins per KO / TKO.

Former interim division belt challenger, Gastelum will attempt to prove that it recovered from a complex phase in UFC. After a three-game losing streak, the American is looking for another victory for a great opportunity in the Octagon.