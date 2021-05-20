Robert Sánchez can reach the highest level according to his coach

05/20/2021 at 4:08 PM CEST

The Brighton goalkeeper is a candidate for a spot on the list for the Euro which Luis Enrique will unveil this Monday. Graham potter, the Brighton lord, made the surprising decision to convert Sanchez in his starting goal this season and let out Maty Ryan.

Since then, Brighton has been one of the teams with the fewest goals in the Premier League. Potter says his decision was “fruit of the qualities of Rob. If you think that a player has the potential to play for more or less any club in the world, you have to give him a path to continue and grow.

“We have seen their qualities and we are very excited. But of course having potential is one thing. The challenge is to find stability in performance each week.

“But, in the case of RobWith his attributes and what he can do, it was very clear to me that he has everything to play at any level. When you have someone of this level, they have potential, you have to let them play because that is how the club is going to grow. Sometimes you have to make big decisions & rdquor ;.

Sanchez helped Brighton beat Manchester City this week with a late-leg double stop to deny the tying goal to Gabriel Jesus Y Phil Foden.

Now a confrontation with Arsenal awaits him to end the season.