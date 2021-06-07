Robert Rodríguez thriller with Ben Affleck

Frederick M. BrownGetty Images

‘Hypnotic‘, from Robert rodriguez, will star Ben affleck Y Alice bragaFilming will begin in September Solstice Studios has already sold the international distribution rights.

The duo that make up Ben affleck Y Robert Rodriguez it is enough to get our attention. The one that was the old one Batman (now replaced by Robert Pattinson) continues to accumulate a project and this one that he has in his hands, ‘Hypnotic‘, it seems interesting.

Affleck will play a detective who, while investigating a series of impossible high-level heists, will find himself engulfed in a mystery involving his missing daughter and a secret government program. Rodríguez has written the script for ‘Hypnotic’ together with Max borenstein, who has worked as a screenwriter on films such as ‘Kong: La isla calavera’ (2017). Few more details have been given about it other than the inclusion in the cast of the actress Alice braga.

“Hypnotic,” which has been delayed filming for pandemic reasons, will begin production in Austin, Texas, next September under the watchful eye of Studio 8 and Solstice Studios.

“Working with Ben on his award-winning projects, including ‘Argo’ and ‘The Town,’ I’ve seen his versatility and creativity have made him one of the most talented filmmakers both in front of and behind the camera, “said Jeff Robinov, CEO of Studio 8,” It is so meaningful to be collaborating with Ben again on this unique and compelling suspense thriller, and I know he and Robert will make an excellent movie together“.

