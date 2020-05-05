By Sebastian Quiroz

0 COMMENTS

05/05/2020 8:04 am

One of the strongest points of The Mandalorian, is the great variety of directors. Each episode has a different leader, preventing this show from stagnating in one style. During the first season we saw people like Taika Waititi, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Deborah Chow, among others, taking this position. Now, the second season will feature the talent of renowned directors such as Robert Rodríguez.

“I am truly honored to say that I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the largest star in the universe. @ StarWars # TheMandalorian # MayThe4th #StarWarsDay ”.

I am truly humbled to say I have now had the very rare privilege of directing the biggest star in the universe. @StarWars #TheMandalorian # MayThe4th #StarWarsDay pic.twitter.com/pcmzOHfgaW – Robert Rodriguez (@Rodriguez) May 5, 2020

That’s right, the person in charge of works like Desperado, From Dusk Till Dawn, Machete and Spy Kids, will be in charge of directing at least one episode of the second season of The Mandalorian for Disney +. Similarly, Peyton Reed, whom you’ll recognize for his work on Ant-Man and its sequel, will also fill that role.. Both directors revealed this information on their personal Twitter accounts, and they seem very excited about working on this beloved series.

# MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/XUk5Xfs0JE – Peyton Reed (@MrPeytonReed) May 4, 2020

For the moment, The second season of The Mandalorian will premiere sometime in October this year. Fortunately, the production of this show has already ended, so a delay is unlikely. Rumors indicate that this season we will see Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson. Similarly, pre-production in the third season has started.

Via: Robert Rodríguez and Peyton Reed

Is it a good time to buy a PS4 or Xbox One?

Sebastian Quiroz

23 years. Editor at Atomix.vg. Pop culture consumer.

.