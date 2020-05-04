The country Two years ago. Maybe that’s why becoming a sex symbol years later was something that was difficult for him to assimilate. “The physical thing came much later and I was surprised. I wasn’t ready for it“He assured.“data-reactid =” 25 “> There where we see him, the director of the Sundance Film Festival for over thirty years, he wasn’t exactly the handsome boy of the classand. This charming man even at 83 years of age was rather unnoticed among his companions. “As a child he had very large teeth, hair too reddish and very wild, and a face full of freckles.”, he explained in an interview to the newspaper El País a couple of years ago. Maybe that’s why becoming a sex symbol years later was something that was difficult for him to assimilate. “The physical thing came much later and I was surprised. I wasn’t ready for it“He assured.

To the good one gets used to it soon. So that young Californian with light hair and an advertisement smile would not take long to accept the rules of the game of that universe called Hollywood. The unforgettable Sundance Kid of Two men and a destiny (1969) in which he shared shots with another handsome man among handsome men like Paul Newman (another legend with a story to consider), would soon become a claim for the directors who raffled it off. Sidney Pollack, Roy Hill, Arthur Penn… they all wanted him on their credits. He made his first steps on television but the celluloid soon took his eye on this pelirubio blue-eyed. It was to come and kiss the saint.

Fortunately, he gained the pulse of addiction. Reasons for letting himself be swept up and dominated by it had a few. In addition to those already mentioned, the one who was The Great Gatsby before Leonardo Dicaprio, suffered the worst loss a person can experience, the death of a child. As his career skyrocketed into the mecca of filmmaking, Redford watched his personal life crumble. Married to Lola Van Wagenen, the couple had four wonderful children who filled their lives with joy. He had formed the family he always wanted and everything was on the right track. Until the tragedy came. Little Scott, his firstborn, passed away suddenly. It happened just five months after his arrival in the world, in 1959. "As a parent you tend to blame yourself, that leaves a mark that will never heal," he has expressed on more than one occasion.

So now that you are an octogenarian, who has lived, suffered and experienced everything and more, you have felt that it is a good time to say goodbye to the spotlights, the cameras and the action. He announced it when he turned 81. He has earned it hard. But let me make one thing clear, when he talks about stopping he refers to his acting career, to withdraw completely does not enter in his plans. "I have been doing this since I was 21 years old and I am an octogenarian already. Maybe the time has come. Not so much to stop, but to move in another direction" He explained to El País. A path more focused on production and direction and at your own pace, without haste, enjoying the journey. He no longer has anything to prove, just enjoy and make others enjoy, something in which he is a genius. Knowing that his hand is still around in film projects is a source of joy for those of us who love cinema. The word thank you, Mr. Redford, falls short.