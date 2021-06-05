Robert Pattinson’s Batman will abide by the no-kill rule – Tomatazos

Despite the fact that Batman is perhaps the most important character in comics in general, and have several animated adaptations, for television, as well as film, each of the interpretations has left something that differentiates them from the others. Some of the actors who have worn the costume have become significant and unforgettable, although others have been a bit forgotten.

In Tim Burton tapes as Batman – 72% and Batman Returns – 81%, including the films that he produced and directed Joel Schumacher (Batman Forever – 41% and Batman & Robin – 11%), sought to give the greatest fidelity to the comics from photography, the type of shots, the development of the characters , makeup and wardrobe. When the more modern versions arrived, like the Christopher Nolan trilogy, visually it was no longer that close to graphic novels, but Bruce Wayne remained faithful to the comic.

Although the Bat Man has been respected in some way, there is a fundamental detail in the texts that has rarely been taken up on the screen that refers to an ethical code to which the protagonist has sought to adhere all the time, and this is the rule not to kill. While it is true that the character is a dark hero, considered by some as an antihero because his motives are closer to revenge than to the protection of third parties, what puts a certain limit on him is to ensure the lives of his enemies.

The goal is, on the one hand, that Wayne does not fall into the same as the villains by becoming a murderer, and on the other, that the criminals pay fairly, which is why he has such a close relationship with the police. To tell the truth, the film versions of Batman are not as such murderers, but on several occasions they have let a character die, a mistake that the Robert Pattinson version will not make.

According to what a Reddit user, SpideyForever245 reported, it was ensured that The Batman will seek that the protagonist adhere to the code as in the graphic novels and not kill, or let anyone die, without exceptions. According to his words, the character could have several conflicts in order to comply with his own rule, which will generate important problems; but in addition to this, the protagonist will seek to delve into the reasons for this decision.

Some believe this is part of Warner Bros. strategy to differentiate the Batman presented by Zack Snyder by seeking a justified ethical discourse. It is worth mentioning that this same Reddit user has shared previous information that becomes reality, such as the arrival of Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Falcon and the Winter Soldier – 97%. The fact that the new Knight of the Night has a certain rigidity with this rule does not mean that his record is completely clean.

A couple of years ago, during an interview with The New York Times, Robert Pattinson He said that his character does not seek to be a physical representation of morality, because within his complexity he had also made mistakes and was not the perfect man.