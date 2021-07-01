Robert Pattinson wants to impose conditions to be Batman again

Soon a very curious situation will occur, since we will have up to 3 different versions of Batman in the cinema: Robert Pattinson, Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton.

First they will premiere The batman, a film directed by Matt reeves and starring Robert Pattinson like the Dark Knight. Then it will hit theaters The Flash from the director Andy Muschietti, where they have confirmed the participation of Ben affleck Y Michael Keaton, resuming their roles as Bruce wayne. This is without a doubt something unprecedented in the history of cinema, since three different actors will present three different versions of one of the most beloved characters of Dc comics, in a very short period of time.

This is causing some discomfort in Robert Pattinson you want to make sure you are the only one Batman in the cinema from now on. Even if his version of the Dark Knight must hang out with the rest of the characters in Dc comics What Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash or Shazam!. So you want to impose on Warner Bros. that the rest of the actors like Batman do not return.

For now, the public has not seen the interpretation of Robert Pattinson What Bruce Wayne / BatmanTherefore, it is difficult to find out if your film will be as successful as expected. Although the trailer is spectacular.

Warner Bros is betting very hard on him.

During the filming of The batman, there were many rumors about the bad relationship between the director Matt reeves and the star Robert Pattinson. But the managers of Warner Bros. They are hallucinating with his performance, that is why they have signed a great contract with the actor for different projects. This shows that they bet more strongly on the interpreter than on the director. So there is a sequel to The batman, they may change the director, they can also fulfill your request to be the only Batman. Especially if The Flash means a satisfying goodbye to the versions of Ben affleck Y Michael Keaton.

The batman will be released on March 4, 2022. While, The Flash It will hit theaters on November 4, 2022. Which of these two DC Comics movies are you most excited to see? Leave us your comments below.