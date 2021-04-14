Robert Pattinson to sign a big deal as Batman

Share

They have finished shooting The Batman, the new reboot of the DC Comics character starring Robert Pattinson and directed by Matt Reeves.

The actor Robert Pattinson will be part of the select group that have been able to interpret Batman, a list that includes Adam West, Michael Keaton, Christian bale Y Ben affleck. They all contributed something different to Dark Knight and that’s why every fan of Dc comics has his favorite.

At the moment Robert Pattinson is negotiating a deal to appear in various future film and television projects as Batman. For now the details of this new contract with Warner Bros are scarce, but it is clear that he is exceeding expectations with his performance in the new film Matt reeves.

There are many plans for the character.

Everything is at the expense of the film The batman be a success and that the public likes Robert Pattinson like the new Bruce wayne, but for now all the reports are very positive. Although the situation between the director and the actor was not the best on the set, since it seems that the physical section was not taken seriously and lost many kilos during the break due to the pandemic. But other than that, it seems like they finished the movie in the best way and those inside the studio are freaking out at the result.

So if everything goes as they are planning we can see Robert Pattinson What Batman in a trilogy and could also participate as a secondary luxury in the series of Gotham City Police Department what are they preparing for HBO Max.

Without forgetting, they want a new League of Justice with other actors different from the version of Zack snyder and could be led by Robert Pattinson. Although this could confuse people, especially now that the whole world is asking that the adventures of the heroes of Earth continue against Darkseid.

The Batman movie will be released on March 4, 2022. Are you looking forward to seeing Robert Pattinson as the new Dark Knight? Leave us your comments below.

