Robert Pattinson was a controversial selection to play Batman, nobody (who watches movies often) doubts that he is a good actor, but, soon, It doesn’t have the physique one would expect from bat man. I mean, not that that’s a problem, in the 1980s the fandom criticized Michael Keaton’s choice for his short stature and for being an actor typecast in comedy. And he did very well. But Pattinson has just made a statement to GQ magazine that again raises critics against him.

At the interview Pattinson revealed that he is not following the training assigned to him to improve your scrawny physique. And he does it because he trusts his ability as an actor, because he does not believe that a muscular physique is so important when it comes to acting.

“I think if you spend the day training you are part of the problem. You have to set a precedent. No one was doing this in the 70s. Even James Dean never had to be as fit as they demand now, “said the actor.

Mind you, he stays fit enough to be a credible Batman.

“I eat a lot of oatmeal mixed with vanilla flavored protein powders. Also a lot of tuna that I don’t even get out of the can. I put a little tabasco sauce on it and that’s it. I know it’s weird, but I really like to eat like a wild animal, ”he joked.

Current photo of Pattinson, taken by himself, during his confinement in London. (Robert Pattinson)

In addition, he recalled that in his passage through the Twilight saga he was in worse shape, and it did not matter for his success.

“I remember when we were shooting ‘Twilight’ they asked me once to take off my shirt, and when they saw me, they asked me to put it back on,” he smiled.

Of course, he said he does not seek to disrespect the character, quite the contrary sees it as an honor to play Batman, because many high-level actors, such as George Clooney or Christian Bale, have already played it before.

“I like the fact that there are not only very, very well-made versions of the character that seem quite definitive. I was thinking that there really are multiple definitive interpretations of the character. My version will be different and I like that. The other day I was watching the making of Batman and Robin. Back then, George Clooney was already concerned about the fact that much of the terrain that the character should cover was already covered. And that was in ’96 or ’97? And then came Christian Bale and Ben Affleck. “

Finally, he revealed that he spoke to Zoe Kravitz, and she told him that she was exercising every day, following the training plan they put in place for her. While he only runs away, “afraid of being arrested” for blowing up mandatory confinement.

Robert Pattinson is locked in an apartment in London, waiting for the COVID 19 crisis to be brought under control. The department is paid for by Warner, as mandatory confinement began just a few weeks after starting to record The Batman. In the interview, Pattinson revealed that Warner sent him weights and exercise equipment, but that he does not use it.

The Batman, if all goes well, will premiere on October 2021.

