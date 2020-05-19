In 1941, Jack Kirby creates Captain America thinking about how easy it would be for a muscular patriot to punch Hitler down, perhaps projecting himself. He would later enlist in the United States Army, as part of Company F of the Eleventh Infantry as a First Class Corporal. In 1944 he would land in Normandy and survive freeze gangrene.

Years later, in 1962, a young Stan Lee enters the office of Martin Goodman, editor of Timely Comics (later, Marvel Comics), to propose a character who would get out of the mold of the average superhero: scrawny, nerdy and full of problems in your private life. “Stan, don’t you know anything about superheroes?” Goodman replied. In the end, Stan Lee managed to capture his idea. And thank goodness, because that character grew and became Spiderman. And we already know the rest of the story. How stubborn that Goodman guy, right?

Recently, the actor next to play Batman in the cinema, Robert Pattinson,

He was interviewed at his home by GQ magazine. Knowing that you are under scrutiny from

staunch fans of the Dark Knight and his role as the vampire

Edward in Twilight doesn’t help his reputation among comedians, Pattinson doesn’t

single He said he is not worrying much about getting fit for his role,

but also stated that it is time to end the stereotype of hero

muscular that came with the “era of superhero movies”.

“Nobody did that in the 70s, nobody wore similar physicists; James Dean never had to be in the form they demand now. I think if you spend all day training you are part of the problem. You have to set a precedent, “said Pattinson.

The nets burned. It is not the first time that Pattinson has sparked controversy; It was recently revealed that it still did not fit into the Batman suit because it was lacking weight. The fans did not download it from “skinny”, “weak”, “invite him a taco”, etc.

Passionate fans even send death threats when it comes to comic book movies. But let’s give the benefit of the doubt and let go of the hatred generated by Twilight, we better talk about how male beauty stereotypes influence how we feel about our bodies (or the other way around) and the sinister anabolic steroid market, whose use is widely known throughout Hollywood.

It’s no longer enough to see superheroes in comics. We want to see them in the cinema. We want to see them fight. We want to see those heavy muscles on the screen. Today the stars of the superhero cinema are also stars of the fitness world: and the network is full of recommendations to achieve their amazing transformations in a short time.

Unfortunately, in real life it is not at all easy to get the bodies drawn by comic book artists. Anyone who practices weightlifting frequently (anyone who goes to the gym, then) knows that sometimes even the best and hardest training regimen is not enough to achieve superhuman results in no time. In another edition of GQ (je) magazine itself, a report reveals that to reach 10 kilos of pure muscle mass a very disciplined bodybuilder can take 10 to 12 months. It is an average that can vary, since each body and each context are different. And, of course, that without missing a single day at the gym, doing each exercise correctly, with a strict diet, 8 hours of sleep and other factors that would make anyone think of throwing in the towel.

But Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman and Christian Bale himself are not “just anybody”: it is just a few Hollywood actors who have tripled these figures, quickly changing their appearance to see themselves as their alter egos from comics in months. According to The Journey Begins (one of the extras included on the Batman Begins DVD), Christian Bale went from 50 kg (in The Machinist) to 86 kg to play Batman: 31 kg in a year, taking into account the times of filming between the two!

In interviews, Chris Evans states that the gym sessions to transform into the Cap were brutal, to the point of vomiting. According to GQ magazine (again) Evans achieved the weight in less than a year. According to an interview in Men’s Health magazine, it was sometimes necessary to reduce the dimensions of his body with a computer. And you will say: “Sure, because they have the advice of experts in the guild and they do not go to your gym in the shoddy mall.” Definitely. But even if it’s Batman or Cap, neither the best trainer nor the best regimen can compete with the natural limits of muscle growth. Those

Limits can only be exceeded in a short time thanks to anabolic steroids.

What are steroids?

Anabolic steroids are basically synthetic testosterone. When we exercise, we break muscle fibers. Muscle fibers regenerate with the help of testosterone and in doing so increase muscle size. The greater the intensity of exercise, the greater the repair: in short, the more fibers you break and regenerate the more mamey you are going to get. Steroids speed up this process to the maximum, according to Science Direct, an average person produces 75 mg of testosterone per week; with steroids you can produce 6,000 mg a week.

This means that you can get results that a “natural” (that is, someone who does not use steroids) would not see in 50 years. And not only that: they provide you with much more energy and strength. An example is the case of Ronnie Coleman: the legendary bodybuilder who managed to support 1,000 kg in the leg press. Due to these tremendous weights on his back, Ronnie has needed two hip replacements and multiple spinal operations that prevent him from leading a normal life. It measures 1.80 cm and came to weigh 180 kg. Is it possible to load 1,000 kg without an “extra” help?

Steroids are the entry pass to Olympus. There are only a couple of details: they are illegal and have terrible side effects. Precisely because they are illegal, it is difficult to have control groups to carry out solid and long-term studies; in addition, the effects are subject to the doses, the combinations and the risk of buying on the black market. However, bodybuilders who have used it for several years agree on symptoms such as:

● Liver tumors and cysts.

● Kidney tumors.

● Fluid retention.

● Changes in cholesterol level.

● Risk of heart disease (that is, it can give you a heart attack or a

Stroke attack).

● Sexual impotence.

● Severe acne on the face and back.

● Gynecomastia (basically your breasts start to grow. The only way to

fixing it is with cosmetic surgery).

● Baldness.

● Increased aggressiveness. A synthetic increase in it can affect

our character and personality.

The steroid issue is very controversial and obscure. In addition to the obstacles to your study, there is a multibillion-dollar industry that benefits from selling products on whose label is a vato with the body of a comic book god.

Many bodybuilders make a living from selling their image to a brand and prefer to remain silent. And forget about steroids: to boast a sculpted superhero body to the fullest it is necessary to be at least 15% or 10% body fat, which is also not very healthy to say: very low calorie diet can cause weakness, dizziness, irritability, sleep disturbances, erectile dysfunctionAnd of course, thinking about food all the time.

With all this it is already a little more difficult to imagine Batman worried about his diet while saving Gotham City and running his business. Even if he’s one of the brightest minds in the DC universe

Comics, movies and bodybuilding.

The bodies of heroes in today’s comics are not the same as in the 1940s. The relationship between comics and bodybuilding was sealed when Lou Ferrigno jumped on the screen as Hulk or Arnold Schwarzenegger as Conan the Barbarian. Timeless bodybuilding rivals now competed to show off their bodies on screen.

It was also the time when the use of drugs became popular. In the documentary Pumping Iron of the late 1970s, bodybuilders admit to using it. Everyone wanted to be Mr. Universe and they weren’t going to let Conan or the Hulk take the title away from them. In fact, the 80s cinema “action man” body boom was almost directly introduced by Hollywood bodybuilders / actors. The muscles were growing in the comics and in the movies almost on a par.

Let’s just look at the bodies drawn in the 90s by the artist Rob Liefeld, known for being the talk on the internet when drawing muscles so voluminous that they border on the absurd, but that in the end were the paradigm of an entire era.

And behind was not his companion and comic star Jim Lee, whom characters like Cable or Batman himself must thank for drawing them with tremendous arms.

The paradigm shift did not favor Adam West’s “belly” Batman and, for Tim Burton’s adaptations, the use of armor was chosen (Keaton sure appreciated that). But in the comics and in bodybuilding the muscles kept growing. And how to allow Mr. Universe to look stronger than Batman? Now it is impossible to compare the body of Adam West with that of Christian Bale or that of the robust Batfleck (tribute to Frank Miller).

In 1996, a year before undergoing a complicated cardiovascular surgery to replace the aortic heart valve, Schwarzenegger publicly defended the use of steroids during his career. He had a successful operation in 1997 and denied that his problem had to do with steroid use. Although one would think that an athlete of his level would have better heart health, wouldn’t he?

And all for what?

Over time our capacity for wonder changes. In sports we want to see impressive plays. Goals. Home Runs. In the cinema we want to see more and more epic battles, more violent fights. Bigger bodies. We want action heroes. We want actors to use anabolic steroids. From our Twitter accounts we demand from Pattinson a regime in which many of us would end up in the dust. We demand that the heroes on the screen do what we can never do and that they look like we will never see each other. Why be Clark Kent if we can imagine that we are Superman?

“They are for entertainment and do not charge little,” some will say. But how far is it lawful for us to demand as “consumers” ?; How far can we demand that an actor take his body to the extreme at the cost of his health to satisfy our thirst for muscles? They may have the best advisers, but drugs remain illegal, studies scarce, and risks dire.

Everything that goes up must come down; everything that goes, tends to return. Just as in the comics, the introspection and psychology of the characters was gaining ground for spectacularity and action, perhaps it is time, as Pattinson proposes, to explore other aspects. For example, the deductive side of the Best Detective in the World. Why not settle for it being a good role?

And if one day you decide to go to a gym waiting to see the radical changes of Christian Bale, you may get depressed when you discover that it was indeed not easy to be Batman. But not as much as Pattinson might get depressed, because depression after anabolic steroid use is also linked to suicide cases. Artist Greg Capullo, a well-known Spawn and Batman artist, constantly uploads photos of his hard gym training to Instagram. In the comments on one of his photos as a young man, it reads “when you draw Batman you were actually drawing yourself.”

Let’s take the opportunity to reflect on how these tremendous bodies influence our self-esteem or how our self-esteem influenced the existence of these bodies in fiction. To what degree do we want to see ourselves represented as muscular heroes from comics and to what extent could these unattainable drawings make us hate our own bodies? Let’s stop crucifying Pattinson and normalize talking openly about our insecurities between men. Let’s understand that talking about these issues does not make us less or more machines: it makes us human. Or who knows? That Robert Pattinson what he is going to know about superheroes.

By: Héctor Castañeda, is an announcer of Metálisis, Resistencia Modulada and Radio UNAM.

