Robert Pattinson signs a production deal with Warner Bros.

The actor Robert Pattinson strengthens ties and consolidates its position in the industry by announcing a production agreement between the actor and the Warner Bros conglomerate. As announced by the actor and the company, both have strengthened their ties with this agreement, which in slang is called “first-look deal”, and for which in a certain way, Warner practically reserves the right of exclusivity with the actor.

In the practical world, this is really a forward-looking arrangement whereby Pattinson will be able to get involved in various future projects spanning the Warner Media, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros Television and HBO Max divisions; with premieres in cinemas, streaming and TV. In other words, practically any movie or series that can come out of the Warner group.

It is important to note that it is a production agreement, not as an actor, although obviously, they are two issues that go very hand in hand. This agreement represents the actor’s first foray into production, except in the case of “Remember me”, and consequently a greater involvement of the actor is expected. In fact, the words of the directors of the divisions that we leave you below go along that line.

This logically ties in with the future movie “The Batman”, released next year. Although obviously you do not necessarily have to look only at the DC Comics hero. In fact, this type of agreement would also have the actress Margot Robbie with the company. Therefore, we would also talk about other types of films, such as “Tenet” last year.

Despite everything, logically they open many possibilities for the future of Batman if next year’s film is well received. Not only because of possible sequels, but also because we remember that there is a prequel series in development for HBO Max focused on the Gotham police and rumors have been heard of other possible series, such as one focused on Catwoman. Without forgetting any other project that arises.

We close with the statements given by those involved:

Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with groundbreaking cinema, ”he says. Pattinson in his statement. I am delighted to be working with them to discover the most exciting new voices in film and television and to help bring their visions to life. I have loved working with the studio over the years and have a lot of respect for their dedication, willingness to take risks, and desire to push creative boundaries.

We have been very impressed by Rob’s eye for identifying dynamic new filmmakers. Plus, you’re continually feeding exciting story ideas into compelling scripts. We are very happy that Warner Bros and New Line are their home and that we can benefit from their creative and commercial passions, ”they said. Courtenay valenti, President of Production and Development, Warner Bros Pictures, and Richard Brener, President and Creative Director of New Line Cinema in a statement.

