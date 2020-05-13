By Rodolfo León

0 COMMENTS

05/12/2020 6:28 pm

When it was revealed that Robert Pattinson was going to be the new Batman On the big screen, the internet reacted in a very negative way. Many believe that the actor is not prepared for such an important role, but the truth is that, beyond the films of Twilight, Pattinson It has a very good cinematographic history.

As I mentioned earlier, the role of Bruce Wayne / Batman It is a very important one, and as has been seen before, not all actors can cope with it. In particular, Pattinson He does not feel insecure in this regard, he even believes that his version could bring very interesting things to the table that the other versions do not:

“Sometimes I think the downsides – because I’ve definitely thought about it – seem like benefits. I like the fact that there are not only very very very well made versions of the character that seem definitive, although I have thought that there are multiple definitive interpretations of the character. ”

Pattinson has a point; As such, there is no definitive version of the character. We all have our favorites, but that doesn’t mean it’s already the best. The actor is very excited to bring the Dark Knight in this next film, and we are also very excited to see him on paper.

Speaking of The Batman, Recently Andy Serkis, actor who will give life to Alfred Pennyworth In this feature film, he stated that this adaptation of the character will be much darker than the previous ones. If you want to know why Serkis He said this, then click on the following link.

Source: GQ

You can instantly kill with the Hidden Blade in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Rodolfo León

Editor at atomix.vg

Gamer, cinephile and lover of pop culture.

Twitter: @remi_leon

.