Robert Pattinson reveals fan pressure to play Batman

Every actor who plays a character based on DC or Marvel feels pressure and judgment from fans, and Robert Pattinson’s Batman is no exception.

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere. And given how popular certain heroes like Batman are, there have been numerous film adaptations over the years. The next actor to wear Gotham’s bat cape and hood is Robert Pattinson, playing the title character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. The movie looks fresh and stylish, but Pattinson explained the pressure he feels as a result of DC fans.

Robert Pattinson’s next role in The Batman is far from the first time he’s played a hugely iconic character. The actor continues to be remembered for his portrayal of Edward in the Twilight saga, as well as his first appearance in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Since then, Pattinson has worked on independent projects to rave reviews, establishing himself as an accomplished chameleon performer.

The actor still feels the pressure when it comes to Bruce Wayne, saying:

“I mean, I have a lot of thoughts. Well, it’s funny, how to do it. I’ve done so many movies where, you know, I play these kind of partially monstrous characters. And whenever I’ve been promoting them, you know, normally nobody cares what you say about it. And I just noticed that every time I say a sentence about Batman, there is something massive: I am offending swathes of Batman fans. But, I mean, it’s kind of… I mean, the cool thing about Batman itself is that you basically can… it’s been played in a lot of different ways. Comics cover a lot of ground. Movies cover a lot of ground. I mean, if you go to the kind of … if you’re trying to play a historically accurate Batman, I mean, you could literally play anything. So I guess “

Playing a superhero is a high pressure job and there are many actors who can attest to it. But Batman is one of the most popular characters of all time, so this is especially true for Robert Pattinson’s upcoming DC comics debut. Fortunately, it seems that director Matt Reeves has a strong vision for the mysterious blockbuster.

Robert Pattinson’s comments to NPR show how much the 34-year-old actor really cares about his performance in The Batman. He seems to be taking the same care with Bruce Wayne as with previous projects like The Lighthouse and Tenet. Unfortunately, his approach and comments on the character have apparently sparked some ire in the staunch fan community.

Many comic book actors have to deal with the pressure of fan expectations. While playing a superhero is a dream job for many, these characters mean a lot to audiences. There are generations of Batman fans, each with an opinion on how the cape crusader should adapt to the big screen. Fortunately, the anticipation for The Batman seems to be steadily increasing.

Last summer the first images of Batman’s debut were seen at the DC Fandome virtual event. While it was limited and not a very long trailer, it did show a withdrawn and realistic take on Gotham City. The film will follow a still young Bruce Wayne in his superhero career, and we will see how he takes on a trio of iconic villains of the character. The overall design looks unique and fans are dying for a full trailer.

The Batman is expected to hit theaters on March 4, 2022. What do you think of Pattinson’s words?