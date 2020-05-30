The fact of finding out that one stayed in a job always causes emotion, in the same way it happens with the actors when they find out that they are left with a role, so knowing what Robert Pattinson’s reaction was when knowing that it would be Batman has always caused curiosity.

Although there were many rumors, it was also a big surprise for Robert Pattinson himself, who assured that he received the news that he would star in Matt Reeves’ ‘The Batman’ at a rather inopportune moment.

The actor confessed his experience in the process he has had when playing one of the most popular characters in the comics.

During an interview with Robert Pattinson, the actor detailed how he is dealing with the delay in filming ‘The Batman’ due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the interview became nostalgic when Robert Pattinson’s reaction to knowing it would be Batman was revealed, as it somehow involved Christopher Nolan’s movie ‘Tenet’.

In fact, while Pattinson was apparently trying to sneak into his mysterious ‘Tenet’ spy agent, he was also dealing with the news that he was going to be the next Bruce Wayne.

“The morning of the first day of filming ‘Tenet,'” Pattinson said it was the moment he found out he had the part.

“It was kind of crazy. It was a very, very intense weekend. It was a crazy way to start Chris’s movie. I think he was also doing the screen test on Saturday before it started,” said the actor.

Better to be a busy actor than an actor waiting by the phone, right? Seriously, Pattinson has had a revival of his career lately, and that little anecdote sums up the moment that revival reached its peak.

The release date of ‘Tenet’ has not yet been announced, but it is known that it will be in 2020, since they believe that it will suffer delays from the one scheduled for July 17, 2020, while ‘The Batman’ will be in October 2021.