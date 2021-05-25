Robert Pattinson is signed as producer by Warner Bros.

Robert Pattinson, the actor who will play Batman in the upcoming Night Watchman feature film, will start his career as a producer. Pattinson’s new job also will be backed by Warner Bros., the same company that allowed him to become Bruce Wayne. However, it should be noted that this move will not alienate Pattinson from the big screen. It is simply another work adventure that will lead in parallel to acting.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Pattinson’s contract includes an exclusivity clause with Warner. That is, he will only occupy the position in productions of that company. In addition, they highlight that his work as a producer will not be limited only to films, since will also participate in series. In fact, Pattinson may be involved in projects of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s streaming video platform. Will he debut in the spin-off series of The Batman? Possibly.

When it comes to cinema, Robert Pattinson will have the doors open in Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema, two heavyweights of the film industry. These were the actor’s first words after announcing his surprise signing as a producer:

“Warner Bros Pictures and HBO have always been synonymous with innovative cinema. I am delighted to be working with them to discover exciting new voices in film and television, and to help bring their visions to life. I have loved working with the studio over the years and have a lot of respect for their dedication, their willingness to take risks and their desire to go beyond creativity. “ Robert Pattinson

For their part, Courtenay Valenti and Richard Brener, directors of Warner, acknowledged that Robert Pattinson has a “great eye” for identifying new filmmakers. “Plus, he constantly nurtures exciting story ideas into compelling scripts. We are very excited that Warner Bros. and New Line are their home and that we can benefit from their creative and commercial passions, “they concluded.

Of course, before making the leap to the career of producer, Robert Pattinson must fulfill all the duties agreed to with the production of The Batman, a film that will be released on March 4, 2022.

