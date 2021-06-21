Robert Pattinson is not happy with a change in his character

Matt Reeves will offer his own take on the cape crusader in The Batman, and some of the changes haven’t liked his star, Robert Pattinson.

With fans of DC comics eager to learn more about The Batman, it is no wonder that some plot elements from the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed cape crusader film have leaked online. Some of them reveal that the director has introduced some twists that will supposedly show corrupted versions of typically pure characters. Fans don’t know how to feel about it, and it seems like Robert Pattinson doesn’t support the idea either.

The leaked plot detail in question refers to Bruce’s parents Thomas and Martha Wayne, who, according to rumors, will be revealed to be far from the mainstays of society they are usually in. Riddler’s war against Gotham’s elite is believed to lead the world’s greatest detective to discover the truth about his family’s connections to some unscrupulous activities, which will leave him reeling.

It’s a somewhat bold revisionist take on Reeves’ Wayne’s, although to be honest it’s a concept that was already explored in 2019’s Joker. It will definitely prove controversial once the movie comes out, though, and is said to have already caused some friction between the director and his star. A new rumor claims that Pattinson disagrees with the idea that Bruce’s parents were evil.

This little rumor comes to us via Redditor u / SpideyForever245, which has proven to be accurate multiple times in the past, so it’s worth taking a look at what it has to say. The insider doesn’t give much detail, so it’s unclear why Pattinson is supposed to have a problem with this development. From what he said in interviews, it seemed that the darker sides of the Batman mythos were what really appealed to the British actor.

But perhaps, as some other fans feel, this could be a change that has been pushed too far for the actor. It remains to be seen how the general public reacts to this twist when The Batman finally hits theaters next March.