Actor Robert Pattinson will star in The Batman movie and promises that his version of the Dark Knight will have nothing to do with what we’ve seen so far.

In a recent interview, the star of The BatmanRobert Pattinson has shared his thoughts on the pressures of playing DC Comics’ most popular character, and how he intends to do something different.

He first confessed that his harsh training regimen had fallen by the wayside. “I think if you work all the time, you are part of the problem,” he said, explaining that he is no longer training.

However, when asked about following in the footsteps of actors like Ben Affleck, Christian Bale, and Michael Keaton, Robert Pattinson went into a bit more detail. “What are the reasons for not doing it? I like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-made versions of the character that seem quite definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive interpretations of Batman. ”

“It’s fun when more ground has been covered,” continued Robert Pattinson. Like, where’s the gap? You have seen this type of lighter version, you have seen a kind of tired version, a more animalistic version. And the puzzle becomes quite satisfying, thinking: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have something inside me that would work if I could? My version will be different and I like that ”.

Regarding the expectations around the film, he commented:

“There are so few things in life that people passionately care about it before it happens. You can almost feel that flashback of anticipation, so it gives you a little energy. It is different from when you do a part and there is a chance that no one will see it. True? Somehow it is, I don’t know… It makes you a little bit spicy. ” Robert Pattinson commented.

It’s unclear when work on The Batman may be resumed on the film in the UK, but the country is slowly starting to reopen, so it could be sooner than expected. The film will be released in October 2021.