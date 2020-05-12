Robert Pattinson became a trend this Tuesday because of some photos that he took himself, but also because it reveals the reason why he is not following the strong exercise routine that he was left to play the hero of Gotham City in the movie The Batman .

The actor, who has caused controversy since his name was revealed to wear the black cloak of the “Dark Knight”, in an interview for GQ magazine, assured that he does not want to be part of the actors and actresses who have promoted the obsession with the physical that most of society will never achieve.

The London-born man, who is quarantined in a house rented by Warner studios in his homeland, said he was not willing to maintain an image in which colleagues (women and men) have shown, after playing some superhero on the big screen.

“I think if you spend the day training you are part of the problem. You have to set a precedent. Nobody was doing this in the 70s. Even James Dean never had to be as fit as they demand now,” justified the actor who has a plan. of exercise and daily food, as well as the production of the film directed by Matt Reves has already put him on a personal trainer. However, Pattinson explained to the publication that what he does is more than enough to show a different “Batman” in terms of physics.

“Like a lot of oatmeal mixed with vanilla flavored protein powders. Also a lot of tuna that I don’t even get out of the can. I put a little tabasco sauce on it and that’s it. I know it’s strange, but I really like to eat like a wild animal he joked.

Given this, he also shared an anecdote when filming the Twilight saga, where he played the vampire “Edward Collen”, and they asked him to take off his shirt: “I remember when we were filming Twilight they asked me once to take off my shirt, and When they saw me, they asked me to put it on again, “he smiled, and later confessed that he is not doing anything to change except that he runs away in fear of being arrested for violating the rules of confinement.

Pattison is also a trend for some photos that he took for said publication and which are already circulating on social networks with many comments from his fans, which in most cases assure that he looks very good in his “selfies”.

Robert Pattinson for the American GQ represents us so much in quarantine, he has that vibe between boredom and madness that he loves. pic.twitter.com/HGYiLrzqaH – La Dame Blanche (@JennerBastilla) May 12, 2020

