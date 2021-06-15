Robert Pattinson could play a vampire again

Share

Actor Robert Pattinson, who became a global star thanks to playing the vampire Edward Cullen, could now return to the genre.

At the moment Robert Pattinson is preparing the movie of The batman, the great hero of Dc comics who has a trauma with bats. But curiously he starred the Twilight saga which led to stardom but also pigeonholed him as a teenage vampire. Now he wants to return to the genre with a totally different movie.

Robert Pattinson is in talks to star in the remake of Nosferatu, the 1922 film. This remake will be directed by Robert Eggers, responsible of The Witch: A New England Legend (2015) and The lighthouse (2019). This latest film stars Robert Pattinson Y Willem dafoe, two actors who might just happen to be playing Nosferatu. As Willem dafoe brought it to life in the great movie Shadow of the vampire (2000), which is precisely about how the 1922 feature film was shot.

For the director Robert Eggers, this is an exciting project. He has wanted to do this remake for a long time and he wants everything to turn out perfect. So be careful to choose actors you know and trust. It is also planned that Nosferatu start shooting in fall. That means they need the actor to make a decision one way or another soon. These conversations are sure to include scheduling and money considerations, but the decision will likely mean a lot more than that to Robert Pattinson.

The actor’s schedule seems pretty clear.

On Warner Bros. they expect The batman be a tremendous success, as they are hallucinating with the performance of Robert Pattinson and they want to do a trilogy. But they are waiting to see how the fans react to this new Dark Knight. So it would be a tremendous success for Robert Eggers if he manages to sign the actor before the movie of Dc comics, since if everything goes as planned, offers will rain everywhere.

