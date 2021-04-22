Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse have dated again

Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse have been reunited after spending a year apart due to the Batman tapes.

Neither the pandemic nor the distance has ended the relationship between Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse, who have been dating for almost three years.

After Robert was kept quite busy with the Batman tapes, he has again been seen alongside Suki at Nothing Hill.

The stars went out for coffee holding hands and did some separate activities; Robert, for example, took the opportunity to run for a while and keep fit.

For her part, Suki visited a gym with her face, which explains why her expression looks intact and her skin perfect.

Although at some point there was talk that they were already such a stable couple that they were about to get engaged, in October some rumors began about an argument that they apparently had.

Neither Suki nor Robert tend to talk about their relationship, so seeing them together after so long was a pleasant surprise that was added to a photo that the model shared on Instagram, in which a frame is distinguished with her and Robert kissing their backs.

What is learned about them is usually from their close friends, who claim that Suki has not pressured Robert to marry and that both are quite clear in the commitment they already have as boyfriends.