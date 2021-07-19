Robert Moreno’s Granada opens with victory

Granada debuted with victory in the preseason. They beat Bournemouth, the English Championship team, 2-1. The goals of Alberto Soro and Luis Suárez allowed Robert Moreno to make his debut on the right foot in the friendly that was played on the Andalusian Football Federation field in Malaga, with the presence of almost 400 spectators.

The Catalan coach made many changes throughout the game, with the idea of ​​testing systems and seeing all the players in action. Monchu made his debut in the second half, although Colombian striker Carlos Bacca did not intervene, as he was still in the process of getting in shape.

Luis Milla, Carlos Neva and Machís also played, returning after being injured for a while. Robert Moreno gave the opportunity to several homegrown players, whom he is observing during the preseason, in case any can have a place in the first team.

Data sheet

Granada: Aaron; Foulquier, Víctor Díaz, Germán, Adrián Marín; Gonalons, Azeez, Eteki; Soro, Molina and Antoñín. Quini, Duarte, Torrente, Milla, Isma Ruiz, Monchu, Luis Suárez and Puertas also played.

Bournermouth: Travers, Stacey, Sherring, Kelly, Smith, Kilkenny, Billing, Marcondes, Brooks, Anthony, and Solanke. Dennis, Camp, Bevan, Rossi, Zamora, Moriah, Taylor, Scrimshaw, Glover, Saydee and Surridge also played.

Referee: Sánchez Villalobos. He admonished Smith (m. 15), Jorge Molina (m. 17), Stacey (m. 67) and Saydee (m. 81).

Goals: 1-0, minute 27: Albetro Soro. 1-1, minute 31: Solanke. 2-1, minute 60: Luis Suárez.