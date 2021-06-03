Robert Moreno, one step away from being Granada’s new coach

06/03/2021 at 6:08 PM CEST

The departure of Diego Martínez was a hard stick for Granada. The coach for promotion or qualification for the Europa League, among so many positive things that he left behind in his legacy, decided not to continue next season despite the club’s intentions to have him stay another year.

But it is of little use to look back and in the offices of the Nasrid entity they are working to find a substitute for guarantees for the rojiblanco bench and it seems that they have found it. This is Robert Moreno, former coach of the Spanish National Team or Monaco, his most recent experience. Moreno is one step away from being officially Granada’s new coach.

Everything seems to indicate that the former second coach of Luis Enrique has won the game against another candidate like Javi Gracia. In addition, according to ‘Gol Digital’, Robert Moreno would arrive with a gift under his arm. Stefan Jovetic has not renewed his contract with Monaco and they both know each other from the Spanish coach’s stage in the Principality team.

Jovetic already knows what it is to play in Spain and Andalusia. He defended the Sevilla shirt in the 16/17 season, on loan from Inter.