Robert Moreno, new coach of Granada

The grenade has made official the hiring of Robert Moreno as the new coach of the Nasrid club. The former national coach and also former of the Monaco he will have his first experience in the League as head coach. Robert signs for two seasons, until June 30, 2023.

The entity issued an official statement announcing the hiring of Moreno, who is coming to replace Diego Martínez. «Coach Robert Moreno will be the new coach of Granada CF the next two seasons. Welcome to Granada and good luck, mister! », Reads the note.

In the Nasrid team they lost a few weeks ago who until now has been the best coach in the history of the Granada: Diego Martínez. The man from Vigo decided to abandon the grenade despite having a renewal offer and once the decision has been made in the offices of the New Los Cármenes They have already quickly started looking for a replacement.

Among the candidates, the favorite was from the beginning Robert Moreno. The last adventure of the Catalan was in the Monaco And now he will start a new stage in which he will make his debut as the first coach of a team in Spain. In the template you will find some casualties such as that of Rui Silva, who will sign for him Betis after ending your contract with him Grenade.