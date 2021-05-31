Robert Martínez, angry with Rudiger for the entrance to De Bruyne

05/31/2021

Act. At 22:10 CEST

The Champions League final left one of the most groundbreaking images of recent years in a match of this magnitude, Kevin de Bruyne leaving the green of the Estadio Do Dragao in tears after a hard collision with Antonio Rudiger that left him out of the game.

After knowing the medical part of the action, the possible participation of the midfielder with the Belgian national team in the Eurocup has been questioned and it is assumed that, if he can finally play, De Bruyne will have to do so with a mask.

The Belgian coach, Robert Martinez, has commented on the action at a press conference and has been angry with the German player for his harshness, and believes that he should have been sent off for the action.

“For me, Rudiger is very, very lucky”said the technician. “When you watch the replay, there is no head bump.”

“Raise your shoulder on purpose against Kevin. He seems shocked and we will see the state of all that, “added Martínez.

De Bruyne suffers an orbit and nose fracture, and the Eurocup begins in two weeks.

“The action leaves a bitter taste, because Ridiger touches his head, and It is as if he wants to show us that he hides something“Martinez concluded in this regard.