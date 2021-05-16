Robert Lewandowski makes Bundesliga history by catching up with Gerd Müller

The Polish striker Robert Lewandowski equaled the record he held on Saturday Gerd Müller since 1972 of 40 goals in a Bundesliga season.

Lewandowski scored 0-1 for Bayern Munich against Freiburg by converting a penalty in the 26th minute that had been sanctioned by the VAR for a foul committed against Thomas Müller.

Poland striker Robert Lewandowski he still has one more match against Augsburg to beat Müller’s record.

Robert Lewandowski equaled Gerd Müller as the player with the MOST GOALS (40) in a single German Bundesliga season. The Polish predator tied a record that was established 49 years ago and that seemed unattainable. LEGENDARY RECORD. pic.twitter.com/0ndd11TC7B – Undefeated (@InvictosSomos) May 15, 2021

The Bayern players, after Lewandowski’s goal, made a special hall for the celebration.

