Robert Lewandoski to Barcelona? the Pole would like to leave Bayern Munich

Robert Lewandowski, Polish striker for Bayern Munich, would like to leave the Bavarian team for the next 2021-2022 season and there would already be several teams awaiting the attacker’s future.

According to information from Diario AS, Barcelona, ​​PSG, Chelsea and even Real Madrid would be possible destinations for Lewandowski who would have the intention of leaving Bayern Munich to try a new experience in another league and a different culture.

Read also: FC Barcelona makes the signing of Memphis Depay official

As detailed in the information, Real Madrid is the team with which the Polish striker has been most closely associated, but Barcelona’s option is latent when seeing that the Merengue team would not have it among their priorities.

GOODBYE TO BAYERN MÜNCHEN? #CentralFOX In Spain they say that Robert Lewandowski would be looking for a change of scene this summer, after eleven seasons in the Bundesligahttps: //t.co/jBnZtgkA0y – FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) June 19, 2021

Lewandowski has a two-year contract with Bayern Munich, but even so, there would be elite European clubs who would want his services, although the starting price for the Polish striker would be quite high.

Robert Lewandowski has grown tired of scoring goals at Bayern Munich, with whom he has scored 49 goals in all competitions this season.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content