Robert Kirkman talks about the violence of the animated series

Robert Kirkman, creator of Invincible, has spoken of the violence of the adult animated series that began airing on Amazon on March 26

Anyone who has seen Invincible on Amazon Prime may be surprised at how incredible this animated series is, not only in terms of its storytelling, but also the visceral nature of the superhero violence it represents, which has more in common with The Boys. than any other animated series out there.

According to the creator of the comic book series, Robert Kirkman (The Walking dead), in an interview to promote the series on toonado.com, this violence is the essence of the series and what makes it the way it is.

“It’s absolutely essential to making Invincible what it is,” says Kirkman. “I think most superhero stories don’t really portray violence as realistic. It can be exciting, energetic, and entertaining, but it’s not that level of brutality that exists in real-world violence. In Invincible, they are trying to show the weight of this world and the drama that comes from two super powerful beings going out of their way to try to hurt each other. And there is a lot of collateral damage that comes from that.

And there is a lot of drama that comes from that collateral damage. Invincible is a world where, when a building collapses in a city, that building is full of people and all those people die and people mourn those people. And the city is haunted by the fact that this happened, and that’s something we don’t shy away from. It’s something that I think makes us unique and will help us differentiate ourselves from our film and television counterparts. It is really something that is important for us to show that there is violence that is very present, but we are really trying to show its consequences in a very real way ”.

About Invincible

The series follows Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), a seventeen-year-old, a boy like any other his age, except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (JK Simmons). But as Mark develops his own powers, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Invincible stars Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Seth Rogen (Spree Until the End), Gillian Jacobs (Community), Andrew Rannells (Black Monday, Girls), Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2), Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last One) Jedi), Walton Goggins (Justified: Raylan’s Law), Jason Mantzoukas (Brooklyn Nine-Ninee), Mae Whitman (Good Girls), Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Melise (The Flash), Kevin Michael Richardson (The Simpsons) , Gray Griffin (Avengers Assemble), Max Burkholder (Imaginary Order), among others.

Invincible is a Skybound production executive produced by Kirkman, Simon Racioppa, David Alpert (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead), Catherine Winder (The Angry Birds Movie, Star Wars: The Clone Wars) with Supervising Directors Justin Allen & Chris Copeland (Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man), and Linda Lamontagne as casting director. Invincible, Kirkman’s second longest comic series, concluded in February 2018 after 15 years.