Robert Kirkman drops that he will work on Invincible season 2

Last Friday the first three episodes of the animated series were released “Invincible”, the adaptation that has been made for Amazon Prime Video and from which new episodes will be arriving every Friday until the eight episodes of the first season are completed.

These first chapters have left an important mark among the fans, with many who applaud his proposal and are eager for a new episode. That is why, despite the fact that it has just started its broadcast, that it is already thinking about the possibilities of a second season.

This issue of continuation has been addressed by Robert Kirkman, creator of the comic and involved in the series, in a recent interview with Collider. The creator assures, given the possibility of having more of the series after finishing the first season, that “It is totally possible” that work is being done currently in the second season of “Invincible.”

The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think we spent several years developing and working this season. As we move into season two and beyond, things will adjust. There’s certainly a lot less design and different things that have to happen to make it into our second season. And it is very possible that the second season has already been worked on. So I think we’re in a good place to move forward if this series turns out to be successful.

“Invincible” is an animated superhero series that is unlike anything seen before in the world of superheroes, as it combines a retro animation aesthetic with a deep story and a large dose of violence. The story follows teenage Mark Grayson as he struggles to balance a seemingly normal life in high school with the recent discovery that, like his superhero father Omni-Man, he too has otherworldly abilities. Oscar winner JK Simmons and Oscar nominee Steven Yeun lead the series’ voice cast, alongside other names including Sandra Oh, Zazie Beetz, Gillian Jacobs, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mark Hamill and Walton Goggins.

Via information | Collider