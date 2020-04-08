Robert J. Hunter returns to the Spanish stage next September with 13 dates throughout the national territory. After his first tour of our country in February last year, Robert J. Hunter did not want to delay his tour of these southern European lands any longer. His first visit did not leave anyone indifferent who had the opportunity to go see the British artist.

Robert J. Hunter is preparing his new studio work that will come out towards the end of this year 2020. Thus, we will have the privilege of listening to some of his new songs live before even the publication of his new album. For those of you who don’t know him yet, we will say that Robert J. Hunter combines his rough and powerful voice with the wild sound of a well-loaded Blues guitar. With unstoppable energy, it rips through its sound at sweet, frenetic rhythms, forcing you to shake your head.

This is a dirty and worn out Blues band throughout their journey, which has been perfected through hard work and a large number of live shows.

