Robert Hogan, actor of the series The Wire and M * A * S * H ​​dies – El Sol de México

The American actor Robert Hogan, who appeared in more than 150 titles of cinema, theater and especially television during six decades of career, among them the television series “M * A * S * H” and “The Wire”, has died to the 87 years.

As reported by the veteran actor’s family to The New York Times, the Jamaican-born actor died of complications from pneumonia at his Maine home on May 27.

Signature series such as “A crime has been written”, “Bonanza”, or “Peyton Place” had the presence of Hogan, who was honored in the Quentin Tarantino film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” when Leonardo DiCaprio praised his work “Law”.

In “The Wire”, Hogan played a shipbuilder, while in the mythical “M * A * S * H” he played the role of a helicopter driver.

On Broadway he performed plays by Shakespeare or Chekhov. The actor survives his wife, the 38-year-old novelist Mary Hogan, three children from his previous marriage and two grandchildren.