The “Sphinx” had blown out its 81st candle on March 31. Nine times champion of France with AS Saint-Étienne (1964, 1967, 1968, 1969, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1976, 1981), as a player, coach, but also coach-player, the former French international Robert Herbin died on Monday after being hospitalized in a serious condition since last Tuesday, for heart and lung failure, unrelated to the coronavirus. “Everything I do, I do in agreement with his family, his brother and his sisters: Robby is gone, said Jean-Michel Larqué in the After, on RMC. He was at the northern hospital in Saint- Etienne. He left at the end of the evening. “

French football lost one of its most beautiful achievements, which also included six crowns in the Coupe de France (1962, 1968, 1970, 1974, 1975, 1977). Involved in 15 of the 17 national ASSE trophies, Robert Herbin is all the more a legend of the club since he spent his entire midfielder career there playing 492 professional matches and scoring 98 goals between 1957 and 1972 A more than honorable total for a defensive player.

Man of the epic of 1976, he was a pioneer

His journey is inseparable from the formidable European epic of 1976. With Ivan Ćurković, Gérard Janvion, Jean-Michel Larqué or even Dominique Rocheteau under his orders, the Stéphanois reached the final of the Champion Clubs’ Cup. This required eliminating KB Copenhagen, the Rangers, Dynamo Kiev and PSV Eindhoven. But on May 12, in Hampden Park with the famous square posts, Bayern Munich won 1-0 and deprived AS Saint-Etienne of the coronation.

Whatever, Robert Herbin is naked and parades with the whole team on the Champs-Élysées. The episode nevertheless remains painful for him. Although he is aware of the craze created, he regrets his whole life to have paraded on the Parisian avenue, believing that this celebration should never have taken place. A bitter memory, between the immensity of the disappointment and the occasional smiles to which he had to lend himself.

The importance of Robert Herbin is also measured in his approach to the profession of coach. He accompanied the development and professionalization of French football, including a large part of physical preparation in his training.

Jean Michel Bancet / Icon Sport

– Robert Herbin during the ASSE-Kiev match, March 17, 1976

One of the hopes of French football

As for his playing career, it had started at the Cavigal in Nice. Forgotten by the recruitment cell of OGC Nice, which nevertheless was among the best teams in France at the time, the defensive training environment joined ASSE in 1957. Professional, athletic and hard-working, Robert Herbin quickly established himself as one of the hopes of French football. With a powerful ball strike and sharp air timing, he quickly became a centerpiece of ASSE in the Greens’ 4-2-4.

His performances allow him to join the French team. He played in the 1966 World Cup in England, where a serious injury struck him, but also in 1960 in the final phase of the very first European championship. International results: twenty-three selections, three goals.

After the Greens and the case known as the “black box” which splashes him and earned him six months suspended prison, Robert Herbin continues his coaching career with rival, Olympique Lyonnais, before a Saudi parenthesis with Al -Nasr then Strasbourg. He returned to ASSE in 1987, for three years without much success. He then moves away from the field after a final stage at the Red Star.

Simplicity and modesty

Born in Paris and raised in the 19th arrondissement, quai de la Loire, as a premonition, Robert Herbin is called “the Sphinx” for its enigmatic dimension. He is uncomfortable with communication, unfriendly with journalists. “Roby”, for his friends and for his players, reserves his smiles to his private sphere. “I think that my concern to protect my players against external aggression has often been confused with a certain attraction for mystery,” he wrote about in On m’appelle le Sphinx.

Installed on the heights of the commune of l’Etrat which shelters the training center of the Greens, Robert Herbin lives his post-career by dividing his time between his passion for classical music and his dogs. He then always keeps an eye on ASSE, following his meetings and becoming a life ambassador for the club. “It’s madness to say that we can go down to Ligue 2! I can’t believe it,” he worried in Le Progrès at the start of March after the lost derby 2-0 against OL.

In Robert Herbin’s book, former coach Michel Hidalgo describes it in these terms in the preface: “Despite his prestige and his sporting success, Robby has never strayed from the paths of simplicity and modesty He is one of the friendliest and most endearing sides of his personality. (…) Let us salute Robert Herbin the sports man who knew how to create his own universe to overcome the hazards and obstacles of ‘an exhilarating but delicate function’.