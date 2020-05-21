NowMismo.com

Robert “Ford Rocky”, the Billboard journalist and contributor to Kurtis Blow, died at age 70, as announced by his son Robert Ford and Russell Simmons. The cause of Ford’s death has not been released so far.

Simmons said in his Instagram post that Ford had suffered from diabetes during his lifetime.

Ford began working with Billboard magazine in the 1970s and is credited with writing the first major article on hip-hop culture. Ford highlighted the piece, “B-Beats Bombarding The Bronx: Mobile DJ Starts Something With Oldie R&B Disks,” from July 1978.

The article followed Cool Herc’s adventures and the parties he organized. The report concluded with the lines:

“Herc hopes that one day he will be able to produce a full B-beat album with ‘Bongo Rock’ and other dark numbers. Until then, he plans to keep filling the clubs and dances that run in the Bronx. ”

Ford left Billboard magazine in 1979 to work with Kurtis Blow on hip-hop’s first hit “Christmas Rappin.”

The writer worked on the song with another former Billboard magazine employee, J.B. Moore. As a result of the song’s success, Ford helped Blow strike a deal with Mercury Records. This made Blow the first rapper to have a major recording contract.

Then Ford worked with Blow again, this time alongside Russell Simmons, J.B. Moore and Larry Smith in the hit song “The Breaks”.

In the December 2013 oral history of Kurtis Blow’s music video, “Basketball,” titled “They’re Playing Basketball,” J.B. Moore said he and Ford covered the Billboard charts. Smith is quoted in the article as saying: “I think Robert wrote the first hip-hop article for a recognized publication. We both knew it was going to be big, we could smell it. “

Moore is later quoted as saying that Ford “knew everything” about basketball. Moore recounted a moment in a VFW room in Indiana, where locals were surprised that Ford knew more about Indiana teams than they did. Moore added: “Ford knew oceans over hoops.”

Moore went on to say that Blow and Ford “broke up” before the video was finished. Moore said that without Ford’s NBA connections, the producers couldn’t secure the official footage for the music video. Moore said that if the video had had that footage, “it would have been a classic video of all time.”

In his Instagram tribute, Simmons referred to Ford as his “guru.” Simmons said Ford encouraged him to be honest throughout his career and to take only 10 percent of his artists. Shortly after working on “The Breaks,” Simmons became the manager of Kurtis Blow.

Simmons said in part: “When I met him, he worked at Billboard magazine. I was living in Queens and one day, I found my promotional flyer for a Hip Hop party and contacted me to write the first story about rap and what a bell phenomenon was like. He put me in history as “the promoter”. That was the first time I saw my name anywhere in the media. He believed in Hip Hop and in me ”.

Simmons ended his tribute by saying, “Goodbye, my lifelong friend and mentor Robert Ford junior. See you again when we are young and vibrant again. ”

According to the book, Alex Ogg’s The Men Behind Def Jam: The Radical Rise of Russell Simmons and Rick Rubin, Ford first met Simmons through Simmons’ brother Joseph. Ford had seen the Simmons signs and stickers on the New York City subway. Ford saw Joseph Simmons putting up one of these posters and made the connection.

The book says it was Ford who convinced Blow to allow Simmons to be his manager. Blow’s inclination was for Ford to be his manager, since it was Ford who already had the connections within the music industry.

This is the original version of Heavy.com

