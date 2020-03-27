Robert Englund, the face behind Freddy Kruger wants to see the franchise revive | Instagram

The actor who turned Freddy Krueger in an icon of the trhiller he yearns to see the legendary franchise revive “Nightmare on Elm Street”(“ Nightmare on Hell Street ”).

The actor noted that he would very much like to see someone succeed him in the role of the cruel and terrifying villain, since he can no longer do it.

I’m too old, ”said the 72-year-old actor. “I know everything will be done again eventually.”

Englund aroused terror in his victims through dreams by which he made them have horrible nightmares.

The actor performed around eight movies and occasionally also acted in the role on television.

He also points out a few years ago that he still thought he would still be able to make one more tape KrugerHowever, he compared the situation with that of “an athlete who cannot get up on a Monday morning.” However, you would like to see someone else on paper.

“Now with new technologies, films they can be remade because we can make even better and more sophisticated special effects, and I’m looking forward to seeing a new película movieNightmare‘in which they can really go crazy with a dreamlike landscape, with the scenes of nightmares, using some of the techniques of’ Inception ‘(‘ The origin ‘) or that old movie by Robin Williams’ What Dreams May Come ‘(‘ Beyond the dreams’)”.

A Nightmare on Elm Street ”was revived in 2010 with Jackie Earle Haley in the role of Freddy and Rooney Mara, Katie Cassidy and Kellan Lutz as part of the cast. The reviews were bad, but it was a box office success raising more than $ 115 million worldwide.

In 1984, Wes Craven directed the first film and one of its protágonistas was then Jhony Depp.

Johnny was very rockabilly dressed at the time. He had the best hair, ”Englund recalled. “I called everyone sir and madam.”

On the other hand, Englund revealed that his favorite installment of “Nightmare” was the seventh of the tapes: “Wes Craven’s New Nightmare” (“The Last Nightmare”). The actor describes it as a love letter to the fans “we had a lot of fun, we made fun of Hollywood a bit, we made it a bit of a goal, you know, it’s a movie within a movie,” he said.

It was somewhat ahead of its time, but after the ‘Scream’ franchise premiered, many of the fans watched ‘Wes Craven’s New Nightmare’ again and found the hidden surprises and a bit of the structure. metafictional in it ”.

Currently, the actor is currently hosting the new Travel Channel series “True Terror with Robert Englund, Which airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m.

In this participation, she is not very far from what was her great hobby, she includes help from historians of things creepy like alleged haunted houses and stories about people being buried still alive.

