Robert Emms joins the cast of the series Andor

While we know that “Andor” It has been filming for a few weeks in the United Kingdom, the secrecy with which Lucasfilm takes the production (nothing strange to the usual) makes the news arrive at a dropper and when they want. This has been the case when confirming a new addition to the cast of the Star Wars series centered on Cassian Andor, whom we met in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

As they comment from Deadline, the actor Robert Emms (“Chernobyl,” “His Dark Materials”) has joined the cast of the series as a supporting character, but no further details are added.

The cast is led by Diego Luna, who reprises his role as Cassian, and is joined by Adria Arjona, Denise Gough, Genevieve O’Reilly, Stellan Skarsgard, Fiona Shaw, Kyle Soller and now Emms. The series will explain the history of this rebel soldier in the heyday of the Empire, before Luke Skywalker appeared and when there was no hope in the galaxy. The images of the set that have reached us have shown us the different stormtroopers that we will see. Filming is expected to finish this summer.

Toby Haynes is the lead director for the first season, which will run for 12 episodes and is scheduled to premiere in 2022. Ben Caron and Susanna White will also direct some episodes. Among the writing team we have as prominent names Stephen Schiff and Tony Gilroy.

