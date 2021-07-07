in Movies

Robert Downey Sr, father of Robert Downey Jr., has passed away.

Robert Downey Sr.

. – Robert Downey Sr., an actor and director who is also the father of actor Robert Downey Jr., has died, according to a post by his son. He was 85 years old.

“RIP Bob D. Sr. 1936-2021 … Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep last night after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s … he was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout … By reckoning from my stepmother, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years, “wrote Downey Jr. in a tribute to his father on his verified Facebook page. “Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Robert Downey Sr NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Filmmaker Robert Downey, Sr poses for photos during 'An Evening With Robert Downey, Sr.' at Film Forum on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images)Robert Downey Sr NEW YORK, NY - MAY 20: Filmmaker Robert Downey, Sr poses for photos during 'An Evening With Robert Downey, Sr.' at Film Forum on May 20, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images)

Robert Downey Sr

“Messi is a beast that can really unbalance the game”

Report that Scarlett Johansson could be pregnant