Robert Downey Sr, father of Iron Man actor, dies – El Sol de México

Robert Downey Sr, father of the actor who plays the superhero Iron man passed away this Wednesday at 85 in New York.

The filmmaker, actor, producer and writer He was the husband of bestselling author Rosemary Rogers and the father of actor Robert Downey Jr. Rogers.

Downey Sr, who participated as an actor in such films as Boogie Nights and To Live And Die in LA, he suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

He was also part of films such as ‘Underground’ and directed the classic ‘Putney Swope’, works that brought him to fame in Hollywood.

The filmmaker was a pioneer of the experimental film scene in New York City during the 1960s.