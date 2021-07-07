Robert Downey Sr, father of actor Robert Downey Jr., dies.

. American actor and director Robert Downey Sr. dies at 85 years of age.

The entertainment world is in mourning after the death of actor Robert Downey Sr., father of Robert Downey Jr., has died. The American star has died at 85 years of age.

According to information reviewed by The Sun, the interpreter died in the early hours of Wednesday, July 7, at his residence in New York City.

The New York Daily News reported that Downey Sr. had suffered from Parkinson’s disease for more than five years.

EXCLUSIVE | Robert Downey Sr., iconic filmmaker of such breakthrough anti-establishment classic films as “Putney Swope” and “Greaser’s Palace,” died early Wednesday morning in his sleep at his NYC home, writes @ lindastasi.https: //t.co/ W7CNI0EHcz – New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) July 7, 2021

The actor is survived by his wife, successful writer Rosemary Rogers, and their two children, actor Robert Downey Jr. and writer Allyson Downey.

Robert Downey Sr. is known for his participation in film projects such as “Boogie Nights”, “Magnolia” and “To Live And Die in LA”.

The actor achieved great success at an early age in an artistic career that spanned more than five decades as a director and writer of independent films that contributed to the counterculture movement.

Downey Sr. directed eight films that featured the performance of his famous son Robert Downey Jr., such as “Pound”, “Greaser’s Palace”, “Moment to Moment”, “Up the Academy”, “America”, “Rented Lips”, “Too Much Sun”, “Hugo Pool”. Father and son also acted together in two films: “Johnny Be Good” and “Hail Caesar.”

The Celebrity Net Worth website reported that the American actor’s net worth stands at $ 10 million for his remarkable artistic career as an actor and film director.

People detailed that Robert Downey Sr.’s last project as a director was in the documentary “Rittenhouse Square” which premiered in 2005, while on the big screen he last appeared in the comedy “Tower Heist” in 2011. .

Robert Downey Jr. ruled on the death of his father

Through his official account on the Instagram platform, Robert Downey Jr. issued a press release to mourn the death of his father, from whom he inherited his artistic genes that have positioned him as one of the most important players in the music industry. Hollywood.

“Last night, Dad passed away peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s… He was a true maverick filmmaker and remained remarkably optimistic throughout. By my stepmother’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2,000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Robert Downey Sr. was married three times

Robert Downey Sr.’s first marriage was to actress Elsie Ann Downey, mother of his two children: Robert Downey Jr. and Allyson Downey. The couple divorced in 1975.

Downey Sr.’s second marriage was to actress and writer Laura Ernst, who died in 1994 as a result of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

The actor’s third and last marriage was to successful writer Rosemary Rogers, with whom he shared his last years of life in New York City.