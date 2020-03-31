Please note, the following article contains SPOILERS from the Avengers: Endgame movie. If you’re one of the few people who haven’t seen it yet, better stop reading right away.

This is the little rumor that has been circulating in recent days. Robert Downey Jr., who DC Comics would be ready to offer a golden bridge, would not be completely done with Marvel. The rumor had already circulated a few months ago, with the prospect of seeing him return during a series. But we’re talking about a movie this time.

Robert Downey Jr. comes to finish the job

The actor who launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe died in the latest film. So that should have meant the end of his superhero adventure in Iron-Man’s armor (and even armor). But, according to American sources, Robert Downey Jr. would return for a cameo for the film Spider-Man 3 with Tom Holland. A film that should theoretically arrive in dark theaters in the summer of 2021.

It remains to be seen how this would be technically possible. After all, he is supposed to be dead and his character to have completed an adventure initiated in 2008, sacrificing himself to save the universe. In the Ironheart series, the goal seems to be to use only your voice, as part of an artificial intelligence. But at the same time, he plays a major role for the character of Spider-Man and so it would also advance the story of the spider-man. The objective also seems to be to have recourse to artificial intelligence. Nothing is set in stone, however. Shooting was originally scheduled to start this summer, but nothing is certain due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Note that rumors have also circulated about a cameo in the film Black Widow. This would cause fewer problems from a time point of view since this film takes place before Avengers: Endgame.