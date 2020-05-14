Share

After saying goodbye to Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr gets into new projects and this time it will be Sweet Tooth by DC, the new series for Netflix.

After what Hulu go over the project, Sweet Tooth, the DC comics created by Jeff Lemire, have found a new home, Netflix, which will produce a live-action series from Robert Downey Jr. And so the actor himself announced on his Twitter account: “It’s worth waiting for the sweetest things … Susan and I are producing a Netflix original series, ‘Sweet Tooth’, based on the Jeff Lemire comic. I can’t wait to share it with all of you. “

The sweetest things are worth waiting for… Susan and I are producing a @Netflix original series, Sweet Tooth, based on the comic by @JeffLemire. Can’t wait to share it with you all. 🦌 👦 @NXonNetflix pic.twitter.com/Mx2xzNOHjs – Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 12, 2020

In this way, Robert Downey Jr. Together with his wife Susan, they will produce this series of 8 one-hour episodes based on the DC character. Sweet Tooth follows the adventures of Gus, a half-deer boy who decides to leave his home in the woods to go out into an outside world that has been devastated by a catastrophic event. Gus joins a family that are also hybrids between humans and animals and seek answers in this new world and the mystery behind its origins.

A series for the whole family

The project is intended for the whole family and Jim Mickle (Hap and Leonard) and Beth Schwartz (Arrow) are also involved right now who will write the scripts and act as showrunners, and the cast features James Brolin as the narrator, Christian Convery, Nonso Anozie, Adeel Akhtar and Will Forte.

To the company Team Downey It is a new opportunity to continue expanding his work for television, which after acting as a producer in The Judge and The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle is finalizing the series Perry Mason for HBO and has implicated his current vice president, Evan Moore, in Sweet Tooth. Regarding NetflixBuying the distribution of a story based on the DC comics is another way to separate yourself from your Marvel series. after the arrival of Disney + end the agreement between the two companies. For fans of Robert Downey JrIt will be to see the actor on another side and surely be fascinated by the new project.

Share